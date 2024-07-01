Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

