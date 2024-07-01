Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.81 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

