Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 1,468 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

