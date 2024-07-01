Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRONW opened at $0.03 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

