Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRONW opened at $0.03 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2
