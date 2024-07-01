Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 356,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLS opened at $21.02 on Monday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

