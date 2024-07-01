X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.7902 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.