UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UTStarcom

UTStarcom Price Performance

About UTStarcom

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.