Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,642,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

VERU stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERU. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $37,047.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,012,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 181,970 shares of company stock valued at $250,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,821 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

