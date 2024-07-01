United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.25 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $197,794 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

