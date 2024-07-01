T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Up 18.6% in June

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 8,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

