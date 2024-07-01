Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,086,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
