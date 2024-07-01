Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,086,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after purchasing an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

