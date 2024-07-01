Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in June

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of UEIC opened at $11.62 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 129.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 41,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

