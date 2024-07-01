Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vicinity Motor Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:VEV opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. Vicinity Motor has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.