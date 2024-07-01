Breakwater Capital Group Has $615,000 Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

