iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 393.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

