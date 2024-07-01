Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $249.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $252.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

