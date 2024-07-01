Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 56,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $100.84 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

