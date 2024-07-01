Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.