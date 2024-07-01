D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

