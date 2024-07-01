Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,837 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $96.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

