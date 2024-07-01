Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 24,260 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $63.72 on Monday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.