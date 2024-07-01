Optas LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

