Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Reduced by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

