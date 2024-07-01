Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 13,280 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

