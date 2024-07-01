Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,089 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $555.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.
Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.