Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 968 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

