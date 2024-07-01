Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 46.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

