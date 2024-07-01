Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 456.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

