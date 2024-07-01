Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,961,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,646,000 after purchasing an additional 504,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after buying an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,731,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.