Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 47.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of KAVL stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

