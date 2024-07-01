Short Interest in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Drops By 31.3%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROCL stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 9.5% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

