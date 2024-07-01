Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JQC opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.72.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.