Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JQC opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

