Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Declines By 31.5%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

