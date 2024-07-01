Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Mynaric Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNA opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

