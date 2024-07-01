Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,900 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 1,492,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,201.3 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.