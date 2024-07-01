Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

