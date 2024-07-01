Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,059,000 after purchasing an additional 984,594 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

