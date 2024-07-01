Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $62.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

