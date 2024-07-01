Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

