Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $37.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

