Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 1,470 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB opened at $51.24 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
