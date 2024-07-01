Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

