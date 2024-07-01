Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $545,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,446,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,325,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

