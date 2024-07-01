Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $267.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

