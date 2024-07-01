Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.36% of Gotham 1000 Value ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GVLU stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.

