Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $500.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.65. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.