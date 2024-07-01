Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $55.29 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $966.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

