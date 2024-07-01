Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,325 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 16,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $449.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

