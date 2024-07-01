Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,291 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.07 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.