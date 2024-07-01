Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $79.89 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

